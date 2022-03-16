Prince Emeka Obasi battles death, escaped, dies at 58 !

Prince Emeka Obasi, has finally succumbed to the icy claws of death via protracted illness.

The life that looked almost terminated few years ago, got rescued from the brink of death, …and that escape was celebrated.

Now ,death has done its worst, Enema Obasi has been rendered lifeless. He is no more!

On a side was a former Abia State Commissioner for Information, Publisher of Business Hallmark, among other hustles packed into his less than sixty years sojourn on earth.

In August 2020, a book was launched by Prince Emeka Obasi.

He titled it ‘Saved for His Praise.’

The book launch marked the celebration of Mr. Obasi when he survived o a strange illness that almost claimed his life.

Obasi who is the publisher of Business Hallmark and a former Commissioner for Information in Abia State almost lost his life to an unknown illness over which he was bedridden for months

‘Saved for His Praise’ is a personal testimony of how God still works wonders for those who believe and hold on to His name., he said