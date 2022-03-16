Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Investigation » UK Embassy suspends student, work, family visa applications for Nigerians

UK Embassy suspends student, work, family visa applications for Nigerians

Younews Ng March 16, 2022 Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views


The United Kingdom Embassy in Nigeria has announced a temporary suspension of study, work, and family visa applications, as priority was now being placed on applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

In a statement on Tuesday, the embassy announced that Ukraine Family Scheme was launched in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine.

The statement titled, ‘Temporary Suspension of Priority Visas for Student, Work, and Family Applications’, further noted that Nigerians, whose passports were ready for collection, would be contacted by the Visa Application Centre.

It read, “UK Visas and Immigration is currently prioritizing applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme, following its launch and in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine.

“As a result, UK has temporarily suspended priority and super-priority services for new study, work, and family applications. Customers with standard applications in study, work, and family routes may experience some delays in the processing of their application.

“We are still currently unable to offer PV for visa applications in Nigeria.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Lagos socialite Chidinma trial begins over petrol souvenir, gets N2m bail

A socialite, Ms Chidinma Ogbulu, aka Erelu Okin, has been arraigned before a Special Offences ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.