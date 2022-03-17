Abba Kyari turns heat on NDLEA, acusses her officers of Cocaine Importation

Abba Kyari, through an affidavit deposed to on his behalf by his younger brother, said NDLEA officials usually cleared a drug baron “and even escort him from the airport to his destination”.

Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police, alsi accused the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of providing cover for drug cartels to ferry in cocaine into Nigeria.

Mr Kyari, who is standing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja over his alleged involvement in a cocaine deal, said “corrupt” NDLEA officials framed him up for demanding a reward for a whistleblower who aided the the police Intelligence Response Team in the arrest of a suspect.

The suspended cop, who headed the elite police squad, the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), reputed for busting several criminal cartels, has been in the eye of the storm after he was first fingered in a multi-million-dollars Internet fraud case by U.S government.

Mr Kyari is wanted in the U.S for allegedly aiding and abetting Abbas Ramon popularly known as Hushpuppi, an Instagram celebrity, to perpetrate a $1.1 million fraud.

While Hushpuppi is awaiting judgement after pleading guilty to the charges in a separate case filed at the Central District Court of Central District of California, Mr Kyari, his alleged accomplice, is held by the NDLEA for a different offence.

On March 7, Mr Kyari and four other police officers were arraigned before Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges relating to illicit cocaine dealing.

Chibuna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who are non-police officers, admitted their guilt in the unlawful importation of 21.35kilogrammes of cocaine.

Meanwhile, Mr Kyari and the four other police officers pleaded not guilty to the eight-count charge.

But following Mr Kyari’s arrest on February 12 up until last week when he was arraigned, the suspended cop sued the anti-narcotics agency for violating his fundamental human rights.

He demanded N500 million compensation for the breach of his rights to freedom of movement, among others.

