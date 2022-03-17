Buhari orders APC from London : “It’s Buni, March 26 sacrosanct”

With words from the president, the raging controversy in APC may have cool down.

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again intervened in the uncertainties currently rocking the All progressives Congress, APC.

He even expressed fears that further controversies could lead to the APC being unable to participate in the 2023 elections.

In a letter personally signed by him, addressed to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, President Buhari said the multiplicity of cases currently rocking the party has the prospect of invalidating the activities and actions of the Party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The letter which was also copied to the Chairman of Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), the Acting Chairman of the CECC, Governor Sani Bello, the Director General of the DSS as well as the Inspector General of Police, the President said that since the party could not change the leadership of the CECC without infringing on the time limit set by INEC, and the fact that the current uncertainties and controversies “pose a real threat to the party,” he has therefore directed as follows: