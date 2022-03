Davido to donate N20m to 20 business owners…send your biz idea now!

Popular award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed his plans to donate N20m to 20 business owners.

The Afro-pop singer announced this on his Twitter page on Wednesday, where he called on business owners to send their ideas to him.

“Nigeria is hard right now. Let’s give N20m to 20 people on Friday. Send in your business ideas or start-up ideas. More details shortly,” he tweeted.

Davido added, “Government has failed. Its time for us to help each other now.”