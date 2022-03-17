Bianca Ojukwu slaps ex-Gov. Obiano’ wife @ Soludo’s inauguration

Drama ensued on Thursday at the inauguration of Prof Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of Anambra State when the wife of outgoing Governor Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu, was given a dirty slapped Bianca Ojukwu at the event.

The incident occurred immediately after Soludo took his oath of office.

Dignitaries, including Obiano were already seated when Mrs. Obiano stepped in and moved to the front row where Ojukwu, the widow of Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, was seated and an argument ensued between them. Bianca slapped her.

The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who pulled Mrs. Obiano off the hold of Ojukwu. Mrs. Obiano was visibly shocked at the action.

Mrs. Obiano was later taken away and shortly afterwards, her husband left the venue since the incident happened after the new governor had been sworn in.