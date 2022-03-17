Lies put to El-Rufai’s claims on Buhari’s stance, Buni shines

El-Rufai claims that the President had sanctioned Buni’s removal and the appointment of Bello as the new chairman of the APC caretaker committee, has been exposed as lies beyond compare !

The Kaduna State governor specifically claimed that Buni had colluded with some fifth columnists in the party to secure a court order to thwart the planned convention.

Akeredolu had also lambasted Buni, describing the governors supporting him as fraudsters.

Bello subsequently wrote a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission informing it of the plan to hold a NEC meeting ostensibly to remove both Buni and Senator John Akpanudoedehe, who is the secretary of the CECPC.

But INEC responded that Bello had no powers to write such a letter. The commission further stated that any meeting involving leadership change would require a 21-day notice.

This effectively threw a spanner in the works. However, the governors remained adamant, insisting that a NEC meeting would hold today (Thursday) without revealing the agenda of the meeting.

But in a bid to ensure that he is not removed, Buni, who had been away on medical leave in Dubai for the past two weeks, visited the President in London on Thursday.

Buni was said to have explained his side of the story to Buhari, who agreed with him, but maintained that the March 26 national convention must hold.

Armed with the President’s support, the CECPC chairman, it was learnt, immediately jumped on a flight back to Nigeria.

In a letter personally signed by Buhari, the President warned that any attempt to change the current leadership could spell doom for the party.