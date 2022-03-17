Opinion : Emeka Obasi has switched off…

…

I knew he had been under the weather for a few years… Ebullient and witty – unafraid of sticking his neck out on a cause of action.

I wanted him to review one of my books last October; a close friend hinted he might be unable… I thought he could still manage a short remote statement… because he was there at the beginning of the story I was telling. He didn’t respond for a while.

Few days to the event, he called me to reassure me of his absence, and why. I completely and eagerly agreed with him – “please, stay strong and take care of yourself” was my last remark.

Strangely, Emeka always had a high regard for my abilities – once he invited me to be part of the gestation process for his daily newspaper, National Mirror, in 2005 (or 2006). And like a wildebeest, I worked frenetically for several days creating the cover logo and masthead, page layout, columns and diverse sections of the new paper.

He was ecstatic about the creation process – pruning, hailing, moderating and hi-fiving different aspects of the work in progress. He accepted my suggestion to be only “Consultant/Executive Director”(on part-time) at the newspaper for about six months. However, I moved on about two months after Mirror hit the streets – long before he reportedly sold the paper to businessman Jimoh Ibrahim for a tidy bargain. Always the smart visionary.

The veteran journalist, hardworking publisher and fun-loving conversationalist was Special Adviser on Research and Strategy, and subsequently a commissioner in Orji Uzor Kalu’s administration in Abia State. Blessed with good looks, a thin peculiar voice, and a lovely smile that glowed through every barrier, this Lagos boy was detribalised and affectionate.

Now, I hear Prince Emeka Obasi is gone…yesterday (March 15)! It’s all over…at 58. Now you can have eternal rest…

You fought a good fight… and deserve the crown of glory. Rest well, my brother and colleague. Good night.

@ FAJ.. Femi Akintunde- Johnson

