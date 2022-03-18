Obiano confirms wife is eyeing Senate in 2023

“I’m going to rest after my tenure in Anambra State. I do not need to be told that I did well for Anambra people, because I know I did well too. Sometimes, I’m impolite about this, because I know that I spent many sleepless nights to ensure that I did the many projects I did for Anambra people.
“My wife is the one who will be going for the Senate. She wants to run for Senate to represent Anambra North people. She is from Oyi local government area, which is in Anambra North.”
- Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano confirming that his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano will vie for the Anambra North senatorial seat of the state in the coming 2023 general election