One day, Double tragedy for ex-gov Obiano : arrested, wife slapped

What a day for former Governor Obiano. March 17th , 2022 is remarkable to him for handing over, for the wife’s public show of shame and then the arrest to cap the day.

Earlier, wife received hot slap. Later in the evening, EFCC arrested him at MMIA on his way to Houston, Texas, USA.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, Thursday night at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

He was billed to fly to Houston Texas in the United States of America.

Obiano is being detained at the EFCC facility in Lagos.

He had earlier in the day handed over to his successor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, where his wife had caused a stir with an attack on Ambassador Bianca, wife of late Igbo legend, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

Obiano, a retired banker, was living in US before he was called to back to take up the mantle of leadership of the state.

Before his arrest, the former governor had expressed his intention to return to his base in Houston, Texas to rest after an eight-year sojourn in politics, even as indications emerged that he on EFCC’s watchlist due to alleged brazen corruption.

He enjoyed immunity as a governor but lost it the minute his tenure expired