Soludo dazzles with local delicacies @ inauguration, says, “so shall it continue to be”

It’s going back to the basics for Prof Charles Soludo during the inauguration

As part of his campaign promises, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, after his inauguration, on Thursday, served palm wine (nkwu elu), native delicacies, and locally produced beers and malt drinks at his swearing-in ceremony.

Guests at the event scrambled for the local delicacy made from cassava (abacha), which was prepared at Umunze, and palm wine tapped from Awgbu.

The governor and his deputy also arrived at the event in vehicles made by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing.

Soludo also appeared in his locally made Akwete dress, and a pair of shoes made in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area.

Supporting his action, Soludo in his inaugural speech said, “The Anambra State Government will only patronise made in Anambra products and services unless such goods or services are not currently made in Anambra, then made in Nigeria, Africa, etc, in that sequence.

“When you see me in Innoson vehicles or in my Akwete dress with a pair of shoes made in Ogbunike/Nkwelle Ezunaka and Onitsha, we are making a statement.

“Today, the light refreshment to be served after this brief event is abacha from Umunze, ukwa from Isuofia, Anambra rice with ofe akwu, nkwu enu from Awgbu, ngwo from Awa and Oba, and malt and bottled water from Onitsha.

“As part of our “made in Anambra”, cultural renaissance and healthy living agenda, when you come to the Governor’s Lodge or attend any state government’s function, be sure to be served only “Made in Anambra”.

“We want to go back to where M.I. Okpara stopped with the palm revolution and plant millions of palm trees. In some years, we will seek not only to export palm produce but also fresh palm wine from Anambra State.”