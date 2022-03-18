Soludo to reconcile Obiano’s wife and Bianca, apologies for brawl @ his inauguration

Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra, has apologised over the ‘breach of protocol’ that occurred at his inauguration.

The fight that broke out between Ebelechukwu, wife of Willie Obiano, ex-governor of the state, and Bianca Ojukwu during the swearing-in of Soludo at the government house, Anambra, on Thursday.

The two women had come to blows while the ceremony was ongoing, causing commotion at the event.

YOU NEWS learnt that efforts are being made to resolve the misunderstanding between the two women and restore their relationship.

Soludo, in a statement by Joe Anatune, his media aide, said the fight was caused by personal issues between the women.

“Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo hereby apologizes to all Anambra people, friends and guests who attended his inauguration this morning as the Anambra State governor for the breach of protocol,” the statement reads.

“The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach.

“Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship.

“Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development. God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.”