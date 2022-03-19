Insiders chronicle ‘Slaps’ given out by Ebele Obiano as First Lady

After a show of shame between the former first lady of Anambra state, Ebele Obiano and former ambassador to Spain, Bianca Ojukwu at the inauguration of Charles Soludo as the governor of Anambra State on Thursday.

More distasteful reports have emerged of Ebele Obiano whose indecent acts and abuses trailed her eight years of her husband’s reign as governor.

In 2014 revealed Ebelechukwu Obiano’s disposition to fighting, when the wife of late Chief Alex Ekwueme made attempt to broker peaçe between her and the state deputy governor’s wife.

On Sunday, 16th of November, 2014, after pp dedication of the child of the Anglican Bishop of Awka, His Lordship Most Rev. Dr. Ibezim at the cathedral of St. Faith, Awka.

The wife of the deputy Governor complained to the wife of Dr. Alex Ekwueme, being a mother of all, on how Ebele Obiano does not carry her along in whatever she does.

Desirous of brokering peace, Ekwueme’s wife, Beatrice got audience with Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano where she advised her on the need to carry everybody along, especially the wife of the deputy Governor.

At that point, Mrs Ebele Obiano flayed and claimed that the constitution recognised her and not the wife of the Deputy.

Immediately her Deputy shouted back, Mrs Obiano slapped her.

It took the intervention of security men to prevent the duo from physical fight.

In the quarrel, the wife of the Deputy Governor told her that she cannot kill her as she killed her maid, nor slap her as she usually slapped drivers.

As the exchange of foul words continued, Sir Victor Umeh took the deputy governor who was there away as he felt completely dejected.

Commenting on the happenstances, an insider in government house, Aka, Anambra said : “The slap from Lady Bianca is spiritual. Before now, ugly stories about how Ebelechukwu was landing slaps on the faces of Government House Staff had been circulating.

“Then that slap given to her by Bianca is a payback. Nothing is permanent in life except CHANGE.

“List of those who received slaps (slapees) from Obiano’s wife Ebele ,when husband was still in office:

Wife of the deputy governor Her utility Staff Joy Obi Her personal security Her Cook Govt house driver Her PA Chinelo Maduabuchi One Chris like that

Bianca finally gave her a farewell slap”