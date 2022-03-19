Patience Jonathan once scolded Obiano’s wife for public fighting

During Goodluck Jonathan era, a story leaked of how same Mrs. Obiano engaged in an open quarrel with a member of the House of Representatives from the state, Hon. Uche Ekwunife.

It was learnt that if not for the intervention of the First Lady, Dr. Patience Goodluck, the member representing Anuocha, Dunukofia and Njikoka Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Hon Uche Ekwunife would have been attacked by the wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Ebele Obiano in faraway Poland.

Both women were on the entourage of the First Lady to Poland.

Trouble started when on arrival with the First Lady, who was accompanied by Uche Ekwunife, Bola Shagaya and others, Ebele Obiano who was among those at the airport to receive the First Lady greeted every other person except Uche Ekwunife.

Later in the day, when Ebele Obiano came to see the First Lady, according to source with the First Lady, she again greeted everybody except Uche Ekwunife.

Those who had noticed the trend asked her why the childishness, pointing at Uche, she said, ”I do not greet prostitutes” to the astonishment of all those around.

Uche Ekwunife did not talk, according to our source, until Ebele Obiano told her that she will deal with her and make sure she crumbles all her businesses in Awka.

About to go physical, Dame Patience Jonathan intervened, joined by other women.

They lambasted Obiano’s wife for lack of manners and morals.

Patience Jonathan said, “Instead of you to go to Margaret Obi to teach you how to be a First Lady, I heard you no longer talk to her. This your behaviour today has confirmed all that is said about you. Please, if this is how you behave, never join me on any trip again, both within and outside the country.