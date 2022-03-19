Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Revealed : Ebele was Ex gov Obiano’s secretary, allegedly killed 1st wife !

Revealed : Ebele was Ex gov Obiano’s secretary, allegedly killed 1st wife !

Younews Ng March 19, 2022 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 92 Views

In all the tales of slapping and receiving slap, a closely guided secret has been uncovered !

at member of the House of Representatives from the state, Hon. Uche Ekwunife had revealed, during the heat of a quarrel :

Enraged, Uche said, “I will not trade words with you. That you killed your husband’s first wife for him to marry you does not mean you can deal with other women. (Ebele Obiano used to be the secretary to Obiano until he lost the wife and married her); That you are dealing with your alcoholic husband does not mean you can deal with me.” Ekwunife said to Ebele Obiano.

Confused Ebele Obiano said, “My husband drinks champagne not alcohol.” This provided a comic relief that set everybody laughing.

Sources said romantic relationship existed between them, even while she was secretary which the first wife who later died used to complain about.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Bianca Ojukwu speaks on slapping Obiano’s wife.. immediate causes

Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu has opened up on the fight incident involving her and Mrs. Ebelechukwu ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.