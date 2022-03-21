Cooking gas price rises by 14% in 2 wks, Ukraine/Russia war fingered

Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, rose by 14 per cent in 14 days, amid persisting energy crisis in Africa’s most populous country.

According to statistics obtained from the Nigeria LPGas market Report, the Nigerian LPGas market consumption volume continued its declining trend in February, 2022.

The Vice President, Nigeria LPG Association, NLPGA, Felix Ekundayo, attributed the rising cost of cooking gas to the development in Russia and Ukraine.

“We have seen the energy crisis in the country, along with the rise in commodity prices, some of which have to do with what is happening in Ukraine and Russia.

“Diesel cost has escalated, and gas is been delivered with truck which requires diesel for movement there is no way it will not affect the price. At the moment, we are not sure of the outcome in Russia-Ukraine, but we are watching the space.”

An indication that many Nigerians are abandoning gas for cheaper alternative sources of energy.

At the end of February 2022, the Year to Date, YTD volume recorded was 163 Kilotonnes, kT, a reduction of 19 per cent from the previous year’s.

A survey on cooking gas price movement done by Vanguard, showed that the price of the average size cylinder (12.5kg) was being sold at about N8,750 from N7,500 recorded at the beginning of March, in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja, among other states.

In parts of northern Nigeria, Southeast and South-South, the price has risen to N9,000 and N9,500 from N8,000 and N8,500, the medium reported.