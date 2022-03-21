Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Falana calls for Mrs Obiano, Bianca Ojukwu arrest, Quotes Section 83 of Criminal Code

Younews Ng March 21, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 71 Views

Legal luminary, Femi Falana says he expects the police to arrest Ebele Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu.

The wife of former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano, and ex-Ambassador to Spain, Bianca Ojukwu fought on Thursday.

The fistfight occurred in Awka at the inauguration of Charles Soludo as Governor.

Falana noted that the police would have taken the duo into custody if they were not prominent citizens.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) insisted that the two women committed an offence.

“The offence of affray occurs when two or more people engage in a fight in public. It is punishable under Section 83 of the Criminal Code.

“The fact that the two VIPs were not arrested has once again confirmed that Nigeria operates two sets of laws, one for the rich and one for the poor.”

Falana said if Ebele and Bianca were commoners, “they would have been arrested, detained, and charged” for disrupting the event.

