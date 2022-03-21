Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
I’m Only Supporting Tinubu For His Generosity – Kanu Nwankwo

March 21, 2022

A former Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo, has expressed that the generosity of the ex-Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was the purpose for his support for him.

As per the ex-international, the visit by him and his colleagues to Tinubu’s home was uniquely for the APC’s leader 70th birthday celebration and the novelty match.

The visit of Kanu and other former players to Tinubu on Saturday had drew attention on social media.

A few Nigerians as well as a presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, had expressed that the visit was caused by hunger on the part of the ex-players.

While attempting to explain the purpose for the visit in a video posted on his social media handles said Tinubu had once been a mainstay of for his foundation.

People are talking, please pay attention. I’m not a politician, I’m a footballer and a proud one, I’m a legend. I know what is good and what is not good.

“22 years ago, Kanu heart Foundation was looking people to help us. We got only three governors. Ahmed Tinubu was one of them.

“He gave the foundation money to start up. He supported us. And now, it’s his 70th birthday. Why not, we also have to come and support him.

“Please, don’t keep on talking and talking, make sure this time around you pick up the PVC and vote for the right person and let us get the right person there.”

