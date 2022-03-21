Liquid Cocaine in Nigeria for 1st time ever ! ..NDLEA burst deal

A 52-year-old businessman, Okeke Anayochukwu, has been arrested with black liquid cocaine.

A statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Babafemi said, “Okeke was arrested with 20.75 kilogrammes of black liquid cocaine on Tuesday, March 15, upon his arrival at the Abuja airport onboard a Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil, through Doha, Qatar, to Abuja.

“The liquid was discovered upon search of his two luggage stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32 make-up mascara, which tested positive for cocaine.”

Married with four children, the indigene of Oraifiti in the Akwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State reportedly claimed he was a businessman dealing in children wares before delving into the illicit drug business.

He stated that he met the person who gave him the consignment to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of N2m at a drinking joint in Brazil.