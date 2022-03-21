Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Ondo State Goalkeeper Dies Hours After Training

Ondo State Goalkeeper Dies Hours After Training

March 21, 2022

Sunshine Queens FC of Akure has lost its goalkeeper, Elizabeth Johnson.

A statement by its Media Officer, Femi Atolagbe, described the incident as “shocking” as the deceased had trained with the rest of the squad on Saturday at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.

It is heartbreaking; Sunshine Queens lost one of its goalkeepers, Elizabeth Johnson, moments ago.

“She was hale and healthy and trained with the team yesterday at the Ondo State Sports complex, Akure.

“She earlier in the day said she was feeling feverish and dizzy.

”She was being taken to the hospital when she gave up the ghost.

”Players, officials and management are still in shock,” the statement said.

Elizabeth sat out the 1-3 home loss to Delta Queens on Match day 11, on Wednesday.

The deceased was a former goalkeeper of Super Falcons and Bayelsa Queens.

