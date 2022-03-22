APC chairmanship aspirants know fate today

Al-Makura, Adamu, Yari, others learn would be part of aspirants’ screening holding today.

The All Progressives Congress National Convention Screening Sub-Committee, on Monday, in Abuja, invited all aspirants vying for party offices at the national and zonal levels to its screening slated for today (Tuesday).

According to an invitation signed by the Secretary of the Screening Committee, Emmanuel Otagburuagu, the aspirants will be screened in two batches at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Although the forms were pegged at high costs, an aspirant can be disqualified and without a refund if he is found wanting by the screening committee.

The seven chairmanship aspirants, who have purchased forms and will are expected to be screened are Niger-East lawmaker, Senator Sani Musa; a former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura; a former governor of Benue State, George Akume; an ex-governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; another former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu; Saliu Mustapha and Mohammed Etsu.

It was, however, learnt that several APC governors were still making efforts to ensure that the chairmanship aspirants meet and form a consensus.

“All the aspirants are meeting with their respective governors and caucuses. Most of the APC governors are in Abuja already. The governors are trying to encourage the aspirants to pick a consensus candidate,” a top source in the party said.

The positions for those who will be screened include the deputy national chairmen, zonal chairmen, national secretary, deputy national secretary, national vice-chairmen for the six zones, national organising secretary, national legal adviser, national financial secretary, national welfare secretary, national treasurer, national publicity secretary, national auditor, national women leader, national youth leader and leader of persons living with disabilities.

Others are deputy national financial secretary, deputy national legal adviser, deputy national treasurer, deputy welfare secretary, deputy national publicity secretary, deputy national auditor, deputy national women leader, deputy national youth leader, zonal secretaries for the six zones, zonal youth leaders in the six zones, zonal organising secretaries across all the zones, and six ex-officio members.

Meanwhile, after postponing the screening by two days, the exercise is now set to hold.