Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Ebele Obiano breaks silence …Why l didn’t slap Bianca Ojukwu back

Ebele Obiano breaks silence …Why l didn’t slap Bianca Ojukwu back

Younews Ng March 22, 2022 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 63 Views

Wife of former Anambra State Governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano has spoken out following her fight with Bianca Ojukwu at the inauguration of Charles Soludo.

Speaking about the events of March 17, Ebele said she had left her seat to greet Bianca but the latter reacted to her greeting by slapping her.

According to a statement released by Ebele Obiano’s spokesperson, Chidiebele Obika, the wife of the former Governor of Anambra State said all she did was approach the former beauty queen for their usual friendly banters only to be slapped and pushed by her.

She wondered what brought about “so much anger and hate” that would cause a former diplomat to be unable to “manage herself in public”.

Mrs. Obiano stated that she didn’t bother returning the slap, instead she walked away in utter bewilderment.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

APC chairmanship aspirants know fate today

Al-Makura, Adamu, Yari, others learn would be part of aspirants’ screening holding today. The All ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.