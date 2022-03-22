In Ekiti, lady slaps gov’s wife publicly..(read what happened)

Bianca Ojukwu is not the first to slap a governor’s wife.

Ekiti State woman, Mrs Tola Ajayi who clocked 80 years recently, was the first known Nigerian to have slapped the wife of a State Governor.

In her case, she didn’t slap the wife of an outgoing Governor, she gave double hot slaps to the wife of a sitting Military Governor.

This occurred when Ekiti was part of the old Ondo State and Bode George was the Military Governor. Mrs Tola Ajayi, a thorough bred extremely beautiful wife of a Judge was in the entourage of the First Lady – Feyi George.

There was a little disagreement and Feyi George slapped Tola Ajayi publicly.

Sources said Madam Feyisetan had asked her, a Permanent Secretary to carry her hand bag, and she refused to the notice of all. She responded to the refusal with a hot slap.

Mrs Ajayi responded instantly with multiple slaps on the First Lady’s robust cheeks.

Mrs Ajayi’s husband, a serving Judge later said he would have sent his wife packing if she didn’t return the slap.

The Governor ( same Olabode George) quietly settled the matter with the Ajayis ,knowing the kind of woman she married.

Feyi and her husband separated shortly after they left the Government house. Mrs Tola Ajayi is an indigene of Ikole Ekiti.