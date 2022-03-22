Nigerians tell Garba Sheu : President can’t summon gov!

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President on

(Media & Publicity) had said in a statement on

March 21, 2022 that :

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, and the Chief Economic Adviser, Prof Doyin Salami, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday afternoon.

“The president has no right to ‘summon’ a Governor in a federal system please.

He can only invite him for a chat and seek ways for the state and the federal government to partner to solve a particular problem.

You can’t summon him to come and give and account, you did not send him.

It is Imo people that can summon him and demand explanations.

“Unless you want to give credence to the rumor that he was not elected by the people but was installed by Abuja.

Please, change the heading.

The president can summon his ministers and his advisers but not a state Governor.

Even a secondary school boy in social studies class knows this.

“SA, change the summon to invite for Gov Hope Uzodinma. We run a federal system of government and under it, a President can’t summon an elected official, talkless a serving governor. Edit Sir.