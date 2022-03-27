75-yrs-old Abdullahi Adamu Emerges National Chairman of APC

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, late Saturday night emerged as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2022 National Convention of the party.

Adamu emerged as the consensus candidate of the party after six other aspirants stepped down.

It was after days of horse trading negotiations and disagreements, that the preferred candidate of the President, Muhammadu Buhari for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was ratified as the new party chairman late Saturday night.

The ratification of Adamu and other members of the incoming National Working Committee and Zonal Leaders of the party was part of activities at the convention of the party, which commenced on Saturday and ended in the early hours of Sunday at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, who had emerged as a consensus candidate, was not among those who initially expressed interest in the chairmanship position. However, he was later drafted into the race by the Presidency and some governors.

The persuasion and insistence by the President for Adamu’s emergence forced other aspirants for the national chairmanship position to grudgingly step down on Saturday.