Home » Events » Burial » APC supporter slumps and dies during convention in Abuja

APC supporter slumps and dies during convention in Abuja

Younews Ng March 27, 2022 Burial, Events, News Leave a comment 99 Views

A supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) collapsed and died during the convention of Saturday in the Federal Capital Territory..

The yet-to-be identified supporter was heading for Eagle Square, venue of the convention, when he slumped and passed away.

According to one of those around him, the deceased first complained of dizziness and collapsed thereafter.

Many of the party’s supporters were said to have rushed to the scene of the incident to assist him, but it ended in futility as he did not survive it.

The deceased was latter covered and taken away by some persons led by some security operatives.

