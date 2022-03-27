Customs DG, Ali slumps during prayer, flown abroad for medical treatment, debunked

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), has been flown abroad for immediate medical attention.

According to an anonymous government source familiar with the development, Hameed Ali slumped on Wednesday, 23 March, during prayers in Abuja,

The source revealed that the 67-year-old DG was flown abroad for medical attention in a customs jet on Wednesday night from Abuja after the incident.

But Contrarly , Mr Loverty Makyur who claims to be “son” (not biological son) to Col. Ali said there was no such thing.

Mr Makyur, who was apparently angry with the report that did the rounds in some online media, said in Abuja on Saturday that “I had a meeting with ‘Baba’ (father) (referring to Col. Ali) on Tuesday and another one on Wednesday before he travelled to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj.”

He said that Col. Ali had not been able to observe Umra for a while and he had taken the opportunity to go for it as part of his religious piety.

He stated that Col. Ali would return to the country on Wednesday, next week (March 30, 2022) after observance of Umra.

He said the report in some online media that “Baba (Col. Ali) slumped on Wednesday during prayers in Abuja was untrue.”

The online media report, which is being rebutted by Loverty Makyur, had quoted “a reliable anonymous government source” familiar with the development to have said that the DG was flown abroad for medicals in a customs jet on Wednesday night from Abuja after the incident