Falconets beat Senegal 4-1 to qualify for U-20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets of Nigeria on Saturday evening defeated Senegal to pick up the ticket for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Falconets trounced their Senegalese counterpart 4-1 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin to make it 7-2 on aggregate.

Flourish Sebastine netted a brace in the 8th and 19th minute to put the Christopher Danjuma’s team ahead.

The first leg heroine, who netted a hat-trick two weeks ago at the Stade Lat-Dior, compounded the woes of the Senegalese girls with her goals.

Esther Onyenezide, thereafter, scored the third for the home-side in the 25th minute after converting from the penalty spot.

The Senegalese, however, pulled one back from the spot after one of their strikers was upended in the Nigerian box.

Joy Jerry made it four for the two-time FIFA World Cup runners-up before the referee blew the final whistle.

The U-20 FIFA women’s World Cup is slated to take place in Costa Rica from August 10 to 18, 2022