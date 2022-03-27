Revealed : How Omisore emerged APC National Secretary against all odds

It was not an easy ride for Omisore who had former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu from Oyo State and Akindele from Ondo States to contend with.

It took the founding fathers like former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba and other leaders to prevail on Shittu and other contenders to step down for the former Senator.

This was despite the consensus arrangements that favoured Omisore as the National Secretary of APC.

At a point former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, who was an aspirant for the position of National Secretary, rejected the Unity List.

He told journalists that the consensus arrangement was a violation of his rights.

“For me, I will see the issue of consensus as an element of oppression against my person, against my rights and against the good people of Nigerians, so the question of stepping down does not arise,” he added.

“People tout the issue of consensus whenever they want to cheat others or engage in dictatorship. Consensus cannot be a compulsory agenda. We claim to be a progressive party, why are we not doing things differently from all other parties?

It was gathered that Omisore, who was the deputy to a former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, was nominated because of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Omisore, whom Akande once described in unprintable words, was said to have been instrumental to APC’s victory in the last governorship election in Osun State.

A top source in the party said, “Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is not very comfortable with happenings in the party in the state due to the issues he has with his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola. The party needs Omisore again in this forthcoming election, so this position was a form of compensation and to secure his loyalty during the election.”