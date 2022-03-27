S/Eagles brace-up for make-or-mar match in Abuja against Black Stars, 6.p.m Tuesday

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday evening in Abuja resumed training ahead of their second leg 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The team had returned to Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday after a goalless draw with Ghana on Friday in the first leg.

The training, which was mainly a recovery session, took place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, where the team had been training before leaving for Kumasi for the first leg.

The training was supervised by coach Augustine Eguavoen and was more of a recovery training, but those that did not feature in the first leg had a more intense session.

The team is expected to continue its daily training ahead of Tuesday’s make or mar return leg for a slot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup billed for November 21 to December 18, 2022.

The all important winner takes all match will be played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja by 6pm.

