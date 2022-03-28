4 burnt in truck inferno, 4 die in Lagos crashes

Four men lost their lives after a petrol-laden tanker collided with a Dangote truck around Eleko Bus-Stop, along the Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos State.

A tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS collided with a Dangote Plc branded truck. The impact of the collision resulted in an inferno.

Four victims, who were trapped underneath the tanker were burnt beyond recognition.

Still on Saturday, in separate accidents on Eko Bridge, Lagos Island, an accident claimed the lives of an Uber driver and his three passengers.

The victims, who were in a Toyota Camry, were plying the Eko Bridge to navigate to their destination when the driver of a Lexus 300, Yusuf Ambali, lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the Camry.

The impact of the collision, which damaged both vehicles, killed all four occupants of the Camry.

However, Ambali was said to have escaped death by a whisker, though he has been arrested.

The mangled remains of the victims, consisting of three men and one woman, were trapped in the e-hailing car.

Emergency responders, who stormed the scene of the tragedy, used equipment to pierce through the vehicle to recover the bodies.

The dead people were bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit officials, while the affected vehicles were taken off the road with the aid of the agency’s light tow truck and handed over to Iporin Divisional Traffic Officer, thereby restoring normalcy on the road.”