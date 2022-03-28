Adamu, nPDP who emerged leaders in APC were sinners, who’re sinning no more – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the new National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and others who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party and elected into the APC’s National Working Committee are repented sinners.

The President made his position known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement on Sunday followed the criticism by the PDP that Adamu and some others who defected from the PDP to the APC were accommodated in the ruling party at the federal level to cover for their “sins”.

Apart from Adamu, others who defected from the PDP and now in the NWC of the APC elected by consensus on Saturday at the party’s National Convention in Abuja on Saturday included Senator Iyiola Omisore, Hon. Victor Gaidom and Osita Medener.

But reacting in the statement by Shehu on Sunday, Buhari said: “That some of the APC’s new leadership were once in the opposition was the new line to take to the media, somehow suggesting that those who have left one party should not hold positions in another. Yet, do the Scriptures not teach us of the virtue of sinners who repent and change their ways?

“What the Scriptures say less is of sinners who repent, change their tune, and then choose to re-sin in full public view by returning to their former ways. Given that most important leaders of the opposition PDP first left the party before they returned to it, we might expect the media to ensure criticism of them is damning and absolute.

“It is incredulous that anyone would consider them trustworthy or acceptable candidates for any public office.”