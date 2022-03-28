Amaechi, Fashola Debunk nursing 2023 presidential Ambitions

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, while debunking the idea of contesting for presidency in 2023, asked supporters to give him money rather than the presidency.

Amaechi, who reacted to these developments, said he only needed money to survive and not the presidential seat.

Speaking on Arise TV, he said: “The people that want me to run for the presidency in 2023 should just give me the money. I need money to survive.”

However, reports had it that Amaechi’s presidential campaign posters had been seen severally at the Eagle Square in Abuja, where the National Convention of the All Progressive Congress was held.

In a similar vein, Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) has performed well enough to deserve re-election.

Fashola however I’ve is not interested in becoming the President.

Speaking during the interview, the minister described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as an unispiring opposition.

Some other posters were sighted, including that of the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and that of the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi.