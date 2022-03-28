Drama on Oscars stage as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock …see reason

There was a mild drama at this year’s Oscars as Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after the comedian joked about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

While presenting the award for best documentary on Sunday night, the comic had said, “Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

All had appeared well until the cameras spotted Smith, 53, approaching Rock, 57, on the stage.

The actor thereafter proceeded to slap the comedian on the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your… mouth,” Smith yelled while returning to his seat.

The actor would later apologise to the organisers of the 94th annual Academy Awards and his fellow nominees for the incident in an emotional best actor acceptance speech.

“I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees,” Smith said after winning the first Oscar of his career for playing the father of Venus and Serena Williams in the movie ‘King Richard’.

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Smith, however, did not mention Rock by name in his speech.

Last year, Pinkett Smith announced she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

Rock’s joke appeared to have referred to Pinkett Smith as ‘GI Jane,’ a 1997 movie, in which Demi Moore played the title role with a shaved head.