Knocks on Annie Idibia for allowing daughter reveal breast in public

Nigerians have chastised the wife of legendary singer Tuface and thespian, Annie Idibia for allowing her first daughter, Isabella exposed her cleavage in a picture seen online.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to post a message eulogising her two daughters, one 13 and the other 8 years old.

In the post she highlighted their great qualities, calling the older daughter her ‘good luck charm’ and the younger one a ‘super star’, while also expressing her love for the duo.

Annie Idibia wrote, “My Entire World In 7 slides. My 13 years old sunshine @.. my Good-luck Charm 💫 @officialisabelidibia2 officialisabelidibia2 — That’s my Best friend – A child So Kind. With a beautiful heart. With an impeccable Dictation ( na she bi my English wey I no Sabi speak oo ) ooo 😂 My 8 yrs old Super STAR .. super Brave, @officialoliviaidibia f will make a whole universe bow to her lol 😂.

“Daddy always says— this one no bi normal pikin ooo, dis one na GENIUS lol.”

However, some netizens were unimpressed with the actress’ decision to allow the 13-year-old Isabella to wear a dress that exposed her cleavage.

While the majority of the IG users lambasted her, there were, however, a few who defended her saying that the kids were still too young to be subjected to online criticisms.