Wike declares for presidency, attacks Atiku, Saraki

Wike says they are responsible for the loss of presidency by PDP in 2015

• Says no private businesses undertaken by Saraki which were not ran bankrupt by him, including his father’s bank

• warns, Saraki’ wants to use Nigeria presidency to get back his bankrupt private businesses if voted into power

says Let them mention their private sector that survived. Is it bank that your father had?*_

*• says Atiku, Saraki responsible for PDP’s failure in 2015. Having abandoned the party when it matter.most, says they lack morality to want to use the same party to revive their bankrupt businesses*

_*• says if Atiku is claiming to be a big employer of labour, “Everybody is an employer of labour; even me I have 50 people in my house. So everybody has been employing people according to his capacity.