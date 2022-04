The late monarch will be buried by 4pm after burial rites have been concluded, according to the Oyomesi.

The monarch would be buried according to Islamic rites.

“Iku Baba Yeye is dead. We are even done with the traditional rites. The imams are preparing for his burial already. It’s a painful loss,” the palace official said.

The Head of Oyo Mesi, who is the Prime Minister of Oyo Kingdom, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola, said added, “We have called the Imam. Baba will be buried today around 4pm.”