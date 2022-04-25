Behold! Presidential Aspirants present @ Aisha Buhari’s iftar

Several presidential aspirants on the platforms of the country’s two leading political parties: Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress, were at the Iftar dinner hosted for them by the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari.

The Iftar dinner, held on Saturday at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was scheduled to commence 6:30pm.

As at 6:20pm, no fewer than 20 aspirants had arrived at the venue of the dinner.

Top on the list was the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also present was the Governor of Ebonyi State, who is seeking the APC presidential ticket, David Umahi; and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who wants to fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party and has emerged the consensus candidate of the Northern Elders of his party.

Others present Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; former National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Barnabas Gemade; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and oil and gas mogul, Tein Jack-Rich.