Prostrate Cancer, Domestic accident killed Alaafin !

Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi, the late Alaafin of Oyo who passed away on Friday, had predicted that complications associated with his prostate enlargement would kill him.

Insiders , said the monarch had for “several years managed” the prostate enlargement condition but with age, the difficulties increased recently, causing severe urinary problems.

“I know what will kill me, I know this prostate problem will kill me,” a source quoted the late monarch as saying, according to Premium Times.

According to the medium, the source, who asked not to be named as he has no permission to brief journalists, said the monarch spoke with him in late March.

The Alaafin passed on at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, a facility he had previously visited at different times for treatment.

The source said the monarch told them the regular exercise that he was known for and the food choices had helped him to manage the condition for a long time.

“He said that with age, his ability to fight (manage the condition) was reducing and that the condition was severely worsening,” the source .

Palace sources also said the monarch recently had a domestic accident, which caused him a hand injury.

The affected hand had to be bandaged. And when he had to make a public appearance when the Oluwo of Iwo, Adewale Akanbi, visited him on April 10, he used his cloth to cover the affected hand, the palace sources said, a matter that was confirmed by a royal.

“On Thursday, his condition was stable, and he made a few calls to tell those close to him that he was getting fine,” the source said. “But around 4:30 or 5 p.m. on Friday, everything changed. The person that was with him (an aide titled Osi Efa) called and said we should be praying because he had stopped responding to treatments.

“The battle for his life started while those of us aware of the situation were scared but praying. But very late on Friday, or perhaps in the earliest hours of Saturday, he had his last moment and plans began to bring the remains home in an ambulance.