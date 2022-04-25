Uncovered! Sex Scandal forces MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok to resign

Forget the celebration around his retirement after gloriously serving the organization.

An inglorious ending has been revealed. He had no choice than to resign after an undeniable Sexual Abuse allegations was splashed in his face.

The Telecom giant’s Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Adekunle Adebiyi, was accused of sexual harassment and fraudulent transactions.

Female employees under an umbrella name, ‘The Anonymous Whistle Blowers’ made this claim in an email sent to MTN Group’s General Manager, Forensic Services, Nerisha Singh, between April 2021 and February 2022.

It was alleged that Adebiyi targets new MTN Nigeria female employees for sexual affairs, and the workers are too scared to report to the Human Resources over fear of losing their jobs.

Ilok was mentioned as one of the senior directors using his position to block staff petitions.

“Cyril Ilok, head of forensics, is his womanising and drinking partner, who will never allow all the petitions from the staff to go through investigations,” the statement said.

Adebiyi has since resigned from his position and left the company, however, while Ilok has submitted his resignation, he won’t vacate his position until September 30, 2022.

In the letter announcing his resignation on Wednesday to the capital market authority, NGX, MTN Nigeria didn’t state reason for his exit, but the firm in March, had said it will investigate the claims of the female employees against the mentioned individuals, adding that much evidence wasn’t included in the email.

Ilok spent 19years at the telecom firm. He joined MTN Nigeria on November 4, 2002, as a Senior Internal Auditor. His successor is yet to be announced.