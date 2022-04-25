What Aisha Buhari told Presidential Aspirants present @ Iftar event

The Iftar was organised by the first lady to provide opportunity for the aspirants to share love and happiness with one another in the spirit of Ramadan and in a quest for nation building.

She said, fair-play for women in politics was to ensure their greater participation in elective positions.

“ In fact, it is high time women are adopted as running mates at all levels considering their voting strength and active involvement in political processes.

“As we approach the 2023 election with greater hope, I am confident that Nigeria will continue to grow from strength to strength on the pedestal of our democratic tenets” she said.

The first lady, enjoined the presidential hopefuls to remain focused on issues that strengthened the nation`s unity, brotherhood and national cohesion.

Buhari, however, reminded her guests that, the 2015 election was a watershed in the history of Nigeria.

“ It was neither contested in the court of law, nor in the court of public opinion.

“Therefore, the greatest end-of-tenure gift that fellow Nigerians can give to the first family is another free and globally-acknowledged fair election come 2023’,’ she appealed.

She urged all the aspirants to ensure tolerance, fair-play and avoid violent tendencies by building bridges where necessary, especially during electioneering campaigns.