Former Enugu 1st lady Clara Chime set to remarry !

Former Enugu state 1st Lady and Ex wife to former governor Sullivan I. Chime, Clara has found love again and is set to remarry.

The Traditional wedding is set to hold on Friday, April 29,2022.

Clara is marrrying a very rich man from Kaduna state with whom she has found happiness.

Recall” You know Clara grew up in Katsina, so her affiliation with the Northerners has always been strong.

She met the man she is about to marry through the late President Yaradua’s daughter who was her classmate in school.

Clara even speaks Hausa better than she speaks Igbo.

The Marriage will quietly hold in Amuda Isuochi, Umunneochi LGA in Abia state on Friday April 29, 2022.

There are talks that all she want is fame, that she has dump Sullivan after enjoyed the glamour of 1st Lady for good two terms, she is going to another famous man with deep pocket .

Conversely other said She suffered so much in that marriage, doubt if she had any first lady life.

The estranged wife of former governor Sullivan Chime of Enugu State, Clara, on Monday told an FCT High Court Apo that she left her matrimonial home for fear of her life.

Clara, made the allegation while being cross-examined by the counsel to the former governor, Paul Onyia, in the petition filed by Mr Chime for the dissolution of their 11-year-old marriage.

Clara informed the court that she met her husband while he was Enugu State governor.

”I bought two vehicles – Lexus 570 SUV and a BMW S6 for myself while married to the former governor.

”I did not use his money to buy those vehicles …..,” she said.

The former governor’s wife also informed that she bought her landed property from the Enugu State Housing Corporation, adding that she paid for it after leaving office.

“I have the title documents of the landed property,” she told the court.

Asked if she was aware that the petitioner ceased to be governor since 2015, Clara said, “I am aware that he ceased to be Enugu State governor on May 29, 2015.”

She, however, disclosed that she did not know how much the former governor earned as pension, saying, “I have no idea of how much he is being paid as pension.”

The former governor’s wife also informed the court that she was involved in oil and gas business, adding that she had been living well despite not receiving maintenance allowance from her husband since 2013 they had been living apart.

She also alleged that her estranged husband has refused to allow her see her only child.

”I only see my child during Church service or social events whenever I am in town,” she said.

Sullivan Iheanacho Chime was elected governor of Enugu State in Nigeria in April 2007, taking office on 29 May 2007. He is a member of the People’s Democratic Party. He was reelected on 26 April 2011. Chime has five children: Ada Chime, Nnamdi Chime, Tochukwu Chime, Ezinne Chime, Ugomsi Chime.