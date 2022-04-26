Past fraudulent allegations hunts Kola Daisi…details uncovered

EFCC alleged that Sekibo conspired with Daisi “to transfer the sum of N300m proceeds of unlawful activity,” into the account of Hiltrans Global Investment Limited “when you reasonably ought to know that the said fund was fraudulently withdrawn from the account of Heritage Bank Company Limited in Access Bank Plc.”

Kola Daisi, insider claimed was the strategic person, perfecting those nefarious activities., especially on documentation.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants obtained the sum of N 1bn from Heritage Bank Plc “ by falsely representing the sum as proceeds of Vlamings Professional Limited’s investment in Heritage Bank Plc .”

It accused them of dishonestly converting the N1 bn , being Heritage Bank ’ s property , to their own.

They were accused of forging a document titled ‘RE : Expression of Interest in Agric Fund Management Scheme . ”

According to the anti – graft agency, the defendants allegedly forged the document dated April 2 , 2015, “ purporting it to be a loan scheme executed in favour of Vlamings Professionals Limited. ”

The EFCC claimed that the defendants sent the document to it (EFCC ), hoping it would be mistaken as genuine .

They also allegedly forged another document titled, “ Agric Management Scheme ” purporting that it was approved by Heritage Bank Plc .

