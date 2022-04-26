Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Union Bank Emerges Winner at the Middle East & Africa Innovation Awards

YouNews April 26, 2022

Leading financial institution, Union Bank of Nigeria has received the highly acclaimed award for the Best Trade Finance Platform Initiative, at the recently concluded Middle East & Africa Banking Innovation Awards 2022.

The Middle East & Africa Banking Innovation Awards, organised by The Digital Banker, is a prestigious award program designed to recognise the world’s best-in-class commercial banks – across the Middle East and African region, that blend technology and innovation, to deliver superior products and service for improved customer experience.

Speaking on the win, Mr. Peter Amadi, Head, Trade Products Union Bank, said:
“We are honoured to be recognised by The Digital Banker. This award is a testament to our contribution towards the acceleration of the financial markets in the Middle East and African region. Union Bank remains committed to supporting our trade partners as we continue to deliver the highest quality transaction services and trade finance solutions to our customers.”

Union Bank received the award for its great strides in Transaction Banking after undergoing a comprehensive audit grade evaluation in which the bank successfully fulfilled the criteria for the above category.

