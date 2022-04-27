Omotola Jalade warns Rita Dominic hubby: We’ll Deal With You, if you mess up with her

Should Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike, mess up with her, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Nollywood screen diva will not hesitate to deal with him.

The actress said this in an Instagram post while congratulating the couple on their wedding.

Omotola, Genevieve Nnaji, Richard Mofe-Damijo were among the A-list Nollywood actors absent at the wedding few days ago.

Wrote Omotola, alongside a picture of the couple: “My Caramel Skin @ritadominic. Congratulations Again on this New and Exciting journey…

“Fidelis my friend, you know we love you but won’t hesitate to run you up if you mess with our girl. Trust you though. Love your matured Love and support.

“May God bless your marriage with all things prosperous”.

Rita and Fidelis Anosike got married in Aboh Mbaise, Owerri, Imo State on Tuesday, April 19, which was the talk of the town as Nigerian celebrities graced the ceremony.