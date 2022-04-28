‘After two failed money rituals, I extracted tooth of dead bodies’

A 33-year-old suspected ritualist, Afeez Odusanya, has been arrested by the Osun State Security Network codename ‘Amotekun’ for extracting tooth of dead bodies at a burial ground for ritual purposes.

Odusanya, who was paraded at Amotekun base, Sabo area, Osogbo on Wednesday confessed he started his quest for money rituals in 2016 but failed twice after several rites.

He noted that he evacuated two dead bodies in 2016 but was arrested after the third attempt at the Ilesha burial ground.

According to him: “I was caught after I evacuated a corpse at a burial ground in Ilesha which I want to use for money rituals.

“I have been evacuating corpses since 2016 and removing their parts for money ritual purposes but the rites failed. I evacuated corpses at Sagamu, Ogun State but was caught in Osun while trying to remove the tooth of a corpse.

“It takes me about 30 minutes to remove the tooth from the corpse. It takes me lesser time with my previous experiences.

“I will advice other youths attempting to venture into money rituals to desist from it because it is not real.”

The Field Commandant of Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu said that the suspect will be handed over to conventional security agencies for prosecution.