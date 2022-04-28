Condemnations as junior Education minister, joins presidential race ..see reasons

Another Buhari’s minister has purchased N100m APC Presidential form..

A group is said to be prodding him on..

And many have condemned the purchase of the form for the minister as well as his presidential ambition despite the fact that students of Nigerian universities have been at home since February 14 when the strike commenced.

The purchase of the form for the minister has been generating negative reactions on social media because of the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Wednesday in Abuja, became the first of many aspirants to obtain copies of the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to vie for the Presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

According to details of the purchase, the Minister of State obtained both forms after a group of Nigerians reportedly pooled the N100m fees.

According to article 84(12) of the recently signed Electoral Act 2022, Buhari’s ministers vying for Electoral offices are required to resign from their current positions before the APC primary elections holding from May 30 to June 1, 2022.

Nwajiuba is not the only minister on the list as Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and other Presidential aides are currently vying for various offices at federal and state levels.