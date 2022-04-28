Nigerians laugh @ lawmakers as they outlaw ransom taking

The Senate has amended the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013, by prohibiting payment of ransom to kidnappers in Nigeria.

But many Nigerians are saying it is diversionary. The main issue is implementing the existing laws.

A breach of the proposed law may attract a jail term of 15 years.

The amendments are contained in the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013 (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by the Senate on Wednesday following the consideration and adoption of the report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The committee’s chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who laid the report, said in his presentation that the bill sought to outlaw payment of ransom to abductors, kidnappers and terrorists for release of any person who had been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped.

“The overall import of this bill is to discourage the rising spate of kidnapping and abduction for ransom In Nigeria, which is fast spreading across the country,” Bamidele said.

Commenting on the bill after its passage, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the proposal would complement the Federal Government’s efforts in the fight against insecurity when it is signed into law by the President.

“It is our belief here in the Senate, that this bill, by the time signed into an Act by Mr President, will enhance the efforts of this government in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, and other associated and related vices. This is one piece of legislation that can turn around not only the security situation in Nigeria, but even the economic fortunes of our country,” he said.