Osinbajo sends words, innuendos to Tinubu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says he owes nobody allegiance outside his oath of office.

And there are claims that he targeted those words at those calling him Judas the betrayal.

And Tinubu had made a snide remark on Osinbajo declaration, that he does not have a child old enough to contest.

He spoke on Tuesday when he visited Ogun State as part of his ongoing consultation on his presidential bid.

According to him, my oath is an oath to our people, our children and the future of Nigeria.

The VP said he was not in the state to campaign, but to inform his people of his intention to run for the office of the president.

Osinbajo said he had consulted widely across all sections of the society, including with President Muhammadu Buhari before he threw his hat into the ring to succeed his boss.

Recounting his contributions to the present federal government, Osinbajo said he was actively involved in the judiciary reforms and its repositioning to work optimally, and ensure that judges are adequately enumerated.

He said his working with Buhari has exposed him to governance at the highest level and placed him in a position to tackle serious issues concerning economy, security, among others.

“The Vice President position is an opportunity to serve and I have served with utmost loyalty. I put everything into my work. I am a candidate who will hit the ground running when I am elected.

“I have the requisite knowledge to do the job and building on what others have put in place. My presidency will bring peace, unity and development to the country”, the VP said.

Continuing, he said “After all I have learnt if called upon to serve the nation, should I say No? I have decided that I will run for the office. I have sworn an oath to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is an oath to our people, our children and the future of Nigeria. I owe nobody else any allegiance outside the oath.