We as individuals, can do a lot, on our own, to alleviate poverty – Amb.Olutoke

Convener of Responsible Leaders concept Ltd, Ambassador Edward Olutoke has reiterate the need for us as individuals to explore opportunities within Nigeria, even under the harsh economic conditions.

He stated how his organization has overtime partner with other organizations to empower Nigerian adequate information of becoming successful in their chosen field.

“People always attribute their failure in life to Nigeria government but they never asked themselves what have they done personally to improve their lives without the government.

There are several legitimate avenue that can be employed to make one’s life better despite the harsh economy in the country.

We train people on how to invest in Agriculture, Affiliate marketing, capacity building among others” Olutoke said.

He said this when Ikeja Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture in conjunction with Association of Formally Trained Theater Artiste (AFTTA) staged a hugely successful event tagged “Money Makers Dinner”.

The event which was an avenue for individuals who are beneficiaries after been trained by Ikeja Chambers of commerce, Association of Formally Trained Theater Artiste (AFTTA), Responsible Leaders Concept Ltd, Kabiesi Owurolawa Foundation and New Genesis Ltd were given opportunities to recount their successes and how they were able to defeat poverty.

A product of trainings from the stable of Responsible Leaders concept Ltd, Hon Ife Salako, a House of Representatives hopeful from Alimosho constituency under Young Progressive Party, YPP narrated how he has benefited immensely and also encourage others not to procrastinate in joining the winning team of becoming a better person in life.

He added that “while it’s not out of place for government to help its citizen but whoever that is proactive will only see government assistance as a compliment. These organizations have made the process of developing and strengthening the skills of individuals, instincts, abilities, accessible despite living in a fast-changing world”.

Among notable moments of the evening was the presentation of recognition award to formally trained artist of the month, Foluke Daramola. The delighted ambassador was of the opinion that the laudable initiative is what she will always be part and she also encourage youths especially to take advantage of the opportunity to have a great future despite blinking future of the country.

There were also opportunity to network, business talk, stage play, music, refreshment to spice up the event.